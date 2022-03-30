The strong response received on the second day of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) and the series of MoUs signed, serve as a fitting boost towards the UAE's continuing efforts to become an ideal global investment hub.

Held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, AIM 2022, which runs until Thursday, is tackling timely and important economic issues while also giving credence to FDI's role as a major contributor to the GDP of emerging economies across the world.

With the theme, 'Investments in Sustainable Innovation for a Thriving Future,' AIM 2022 has lived up to its commitment of serving as a strategic platform for global exchange that openly supports international investment policies, strategies and practices for sustainable development to achieve smart and inclusive global growth.

Multiple deals

The mega business event has managed to attract multiple deals as part of the MoU signing ceremony. Throughout the day, litany of union ceremonies was held between various organisations to focus on technology, innovation and a more sustainable future.

The first merging of unions took place between AMEA Power LLC and SNEL SA with the objective of developing 100-megawatt solar power project(s) in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They two companies aligned on more than just solar energy but also on hydropower, focusing on the Inga Dam facility located on the Congo River which is operated by SNEL alongside its thermal power stations.

“We are glad to announce the signing of the MoU with SNEL for the development of renewable energy projects in the DRC. DRC is a strategic country that is a focus for AMEA Power and we appreciate all the support that we have received from key stakeholders in the country,” said an AMEA Power LLC spokesperson.

Startup culture

Parque Technologico Itaipu (PTI), Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce and the Union of Arab Chambers also joined hands to work together on many sustainable projects in the future and focuses on the startup culture. The unionising of the three parties is set to highlight the need to explore renewable energy through water sources and build relations across Brazil and the Arab region.

“This is good opportunity for us to stay and sign this agreement with the Arab community. For us it’s very good as we can share our experience in innovation,” said a representative from PTI.

“It brings us pleasure to sign this great agreement between PTI, the Arab Brazilian Chamber and the Union of Arab Chambers. The idea behind the union is related to startups which is very important to our future in Brazil as well as the Arab region; while exploring renewable energy coming from water sources, something we really need,” added Arab Brazilian Chambers’ representative.

High-profile participation

This year's edition of the event featured the participation of Presidents, Ministers, Ambassadors, senior government officials and leading industry professionals--all coming together to take part in key talks, roundtable discussions, key presentations and workshops that are aimed towards attracting new investments, the creation and maintenance of future cities, and how to further encourage and empower youth entrepreneurship.

AIM 2022 witnessed a workshop on Dubai FDI Capacity Building led by Fahad Al Gergawi, CEO, Dubai FDI and Carolina Arriagada Peters, MD, Cities & Collaboration and Founder of fdiCampus. The workshop aimed at providing participants with the essential knowledge needed in attracting and maintaining FDI capacity.

The second day witnessed even stronger crowds with delegates, business owners, conglomerates and many others converging to soak in all they could on FDIs, from panel discussions and learn more about the economic backdrop of the UAE. Acknowledging that the UAE’s economic landscape is thriving, making it the perfect place for startups, Within AIM’s ‘Start Up Pillar’ various startups and new businesses were given the opportunity to display their product and services.

Meeting global startups

A multitude of topics ranging from investment options available for Mena technology to the uplift of women entrepreneurship were covered by industry experts.

“We are looking forward to meeting global startups and entrepreneurs at AIM 2022 and providing them with the market knowledge to propel their startups and take them to the next level. Additionally, this is a good opportunity to partner with governments and VCs to create co-investment opportunities to support the UAE startup ecosystem,” said Varis Sayed, Chief Executive Officer at Fincasa Ventures.

Recognising that the UAE propels business, Rabih Khoury, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer, Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP) said: “Most stocks have been listed on NASDAQ and on the New York stock exchange, but we haven’t been able to get our stocks outside the United States yet. Thankfully, Abu Dhabi approved our stock and is helping propel our business in this region.”

