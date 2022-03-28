Riyadh: The Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) and the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises "Monsha'at" today signed a cooperation agreement to support small and medium industrial enterprises in the Kingdom, through their programs (Afaq and Tomooh), to enable SIDF's current and new small and medium enterprises to benefit from the services and programs provided by "Monsha'at", in addition to spreading awareness of the programs and products specified in the agreement, and exploring future aspects of cooperation between the two parties.



The agreement, signed on the sidelines of Monsha'at"-organized Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC), aims to enable SIDF's clients and owners of small and medium enterprises, to benefit from Monsha'at services and programs per its approved terms and conditions, as well as cooperation between the two sides in joint marketing and spreading awareness of their programs and products, per the mechanisms, terms and conditions approved by both parties.