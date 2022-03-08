RIYADH: UAE and Saudi operating logistics startup AHOY has raised $20 million in financing from undisclosed investors.

AHOY uses tech-driven infrastructure to optimize mobility for enterprises, and will use its latest funding to expand its reach to African and Latin American markets, MAGNiTT reported.

Since its launch in 2018, AHOY has raised a total funding of $27 million. It has grown 25 times in terms of revenue, number of transactions, and tech deployment from 2020 to 2021.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

