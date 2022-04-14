Muscat – Khazaen Dry Port on Wednesday launched the partial shipment solutions service through various commercial ports and land ports in Oman.

Juma Ibrahim al Maskari, CEO of Khazaen Dry Port said that the service of partial shipment solutions will provide support for various industries, as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by providing high quality logistic solutions with minimum cost. This service will contribute to the competitiveness of Oman and it will enhance its position in the global trade map.

Khazaen Dry Port, which is Oman’s first integrated land port, started operations in 2021. The dry port is operated by Asyad Group, Oman’s leading developer of the logistics sector.

Set to cover 250,000 sqm on completion, Khazaen Dry Port serves the needs of shippers as well as logistics service providers. Benefiting from exceptional connectivity, this major component of the Khazaen Economic City serves as a transshipment point and offers customs-bonded services as well as opening up opportunities across the warehousing services value chain.

