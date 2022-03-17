Cairo - Egypt has obtained development financing worth approximately $940 million for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the Minister of International Cooperation, Rania El-Mashat, announced.

El-Mashat noted that nearly $6.50 billion has been earmarked to the private sector to develop SMEs projects, in cooperation with international institutions like the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Investment Bank (EIB), and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Furthermore, the minister indicated that the SMEs projects are carried out in cooperation with bilateral and multilateral development partners such as the US, Canada, the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), Germany, and Italy.

