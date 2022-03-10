ArabFinance: Egypt’s digital finishing and financing platform Shatablee has secured $1.2 million financing to support its expansion plans and help realize its vision, Amwal Al Ghad reported on March 9th.

Shatablee seeks to fill the gap in the Egyptian real estate sector resulted by delays in finishing of residential units.

The platform offers an innovative tech solution for design and execution of decor and finishing.

Established in 2021, Shatablee relies on a simple user interface that allows clients to choose designs and material of finishing and decor for their units in a few minutes.