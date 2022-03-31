Riyadh -- Several programs signed, initiatives launched and agreements inked with total value of more than SAR six billion in support of the SME sector and entrepreneurship during day three of the Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC), ongoing in Riyadh, organizers reported.



The Small and Medium Enterprises Financing Guarantee Program “Kafalah" signed a number of agreements with a number of ministries as well as public and private sector's institutions.



The General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monsha'at) also signed various cooperation agreements and launched National Industrial Development and Logistics Program “Thousand Mile” Initiative.