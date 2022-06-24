Bahrain - A total of 50 businesses have advanced to the Season Two of Bahrain's first entrepreneurship-themed reality show, Beban, produced by Hope Ventures, the investment arm of Hope Fund, a major fund established on the directives of His Majesty King Hamad.

Beban concluded the first phase of its two-week bootcamp for the 100 shortlisted entrepreneurs out of more than 200 submitted applications for season 2.

Phase one was highly competitive and witnessed the 100 entrepreneurs compete in showcasing the essence of their promising businesses and their unique personalities to get shortlisted and be part of the 50 finalists who advance for phase two, said a spokesman for Hope Ventures.

After being shortlisted to phase two, the entrepreneurs will also progress to pitch on the second season of Beban for equity investment and unique strategic business development opportunities.

"Beban 2 is introducing an exciting new segment called ‘Beban auditions.' Much like its namesake, the auditions will feature a certain number of Beban's entrepreneurs as they pitch their businesses before a panel of judges comprised of various entrepreneurship sector experts to evaluate their businesses and provide them with constructive criticism to develop their businesses for the grand opportunity of pitching on the show," he explained.

The spokesman said auditions will be available for viewing on Beban's YouTube channel under the same name.

Once the entrepreneurs pass the auditions, the second phase of the bootcamp will kickstart on July 3rd and continue until September 1, he added.

