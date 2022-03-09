ArabFinance: valU, a subsidiary of Egyptian Financial Group Hermes Holding (EFG Hermes) (HRHO), has entered a partnership with Dubai-based Noon, according to an emailed press release on March 8th.

Under the signed partnership, users of both platforms will benefit from valU’s flexible instalment plans via Noon.

The partnership will enable customers to use customizable payment plans for purchases over EGP 500 across several fields from fashion, electronics, beauty, home, and baby care to groceries.

This will help making products more “accessible” to a wider segment of customers.

“Entering into new partnerships with digital innovators such as noon is a key tenet of our expansion strategy. valU will provide online consumers swift and seamless payment services that will make products more accessible, as well as help noon broaden and diversify their customer base,” CEO of the Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) platform at EFG Hermes Holding and CEO of valU Walid Hassouna said.

For his part, Vice Presidnet of Growth and Digital Strategy at Noon Mostafa Salem commented: “Partnering with valU aligns with noon’s strategy in creating a seamless customer experience offering multiple payment methods. We’re looking forward to increasing our customers' transaction volumes and fulfilling their shopping needs through even more convenient and affordable payment options.”

This collaboration comes as part of valU’s strategy to expand into new sectors, with offering integrated services.

Established in 2017, valU is the first-of-its-kind buy-now pay-later (BNPL) fintech platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, offering a wide-range of plans, with more than 5,000 points of sale and over 300 websites.