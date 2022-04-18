The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SMBDA) on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation between the countries' SMEs.

Head of the JCI, Fathi Jaghbeer, who signed the agreement with SMBDA Chairman Orkhan Mammadov, said that the memo is meant to enhance contact between the countries' enterprises and private sector companies, through joint economic missions, trade fairs, and other promotional activities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Mammadov emphasised the importance of the SMBDA-JCI partnership, noting that the SME sector is a major economic growth contributor.

