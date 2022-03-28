Riyadh: The Social Development Bank participated in the Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC) in Riyadh, organized by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha'at) in cooperation with the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) under the theme "Reboot, Rethink and Regenerate" from 27 to 30 March 2022.



During its participation in the first day of the event, the Bank announced the allocation of SAR11 billion to finance entrepreneurs in the Kingdom in the next three years, as part of the Bank’s efforts in empowering the Saudi youth and promoting comprehensive national development.



Emanating from the importance of partnerships in advancing the development process, the Bank signed, on the sidelines of the conference, several agreements with various strategic bodies, that aim to provide training, rehabilitation, and sponsorship services to the beneficiaries of male and female entrepreneurs.



The Bank was also keen to initiate effective communication with the guests and visitors of the conference and introduce its services as well as financial and non-financial programs to them, through the bank’s pavilion in the exhibition accompanying the conference.