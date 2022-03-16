Cairo - Mubasher: Egypt has granted funding worth around EGP 57 billion to micro-enterprises by the end of September 2021, compared to EGP 6.4 billion by the end of 2016, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported.

This announcement was made by the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), Sherif Loqman, during the conference on the Future of Small and Medium Enterprises: Vision 2030.

A total of 4.2 million individuals and entities have benefitted from these loans.

Loqman said that the banking sector has provided around EGP 32.5 billion facilities to micro-enterprises, while the total value of funding granted by the non-banking sector reached EGP 24.4 billion.

