Muscat: At a cost of more than OMR 26 million, the Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company (OWWSC), is implementing a project to construct water distribution networks in the Wilayat of Al Hamra, Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

"The company is working on the implementation of the project to construct water distribution networks in the Wilayat of Al Hamra, which is progressing at an accelerated pace. The completion rate of the project has reached 50 per cent, OWWSC said in a statement.

The project seeks to include the existing and planned housing schemes, in order to keep pace with the large urban expansion and the tourism and economic movement in the Wilayat of Al Hamra.

The project covers all villages and residential areas in the Wilayat of Al Hamra, and aims to provide safe and sustainable water to all residents of 82 villages and a number of communities in the Wilayat of Al Hamra and Biladsait.