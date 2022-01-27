

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia in 2022 will witness the launch of 8 public transport projects in its various regions, said Saleh Al-Zuwaid, spokesman of the Saudi Public Transport Authority (PTA).



The spokesman, in an interview with Al-Arabiya, stated that the projects will contribute to facilitating public transportation for people within cities, which will greatly help in reducing traffic congestion, pollution and noise, in addition to increasing the quality of life.



2022 will be historic for public transport projects by launching the 8 projects, Al-Zuwaid described, while pointing out that the transportation projects are among the huge and vital projects.



The cities in which the projects will be launched were chosen according to specific criteria represented in population density and traffic congestion, in addition to the existence of the public transport culture, he noted.



The spokesman explained that the most important objectives of the authority is to create the appropriate environment for the use of public transportation, and to motivate people to use it.