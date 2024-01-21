Sharjah Charity International (SCI) said it has drilled 8,437 wells at a cost of AED 30.6 million ($8.3 million), in 30 countries, out of the total of 110, as part of its 2023 wells and irrigation projects aimed at supporting people affected by drought around the world, a report said.

The SCI, which carries out these projects in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and UAE embassies in the countries concerned, said these initiatives aligned with its humanitarian vision and charitable goals, Emirates News Agency, WAM, said.

Mohammed Ibrahim bin Nassar, Director of the Institutional Communications and Marketing Department, said that SCI is represented by the Projects Department and External Aid, and is aware of the importance of water aid programmes (Suqia).

In line with this, he said, SCI delegations and regional offices are conducting intensive studies to identify the population areas most in need, water resources and methods of desalination.

Mohammed Ibrahim bin Nassar explained that in light of the studies and reports available to the SCI on drought areas, 8,437 different wells were drilled over the past year, and water desalination plants were installed at a total cost of AED 30.6 million.

Detailing the project work, Nassar said: 2,030 wells were drilled in India, 1,086 in the Philippines, 1,002 in Tajikistan, 1,685 in Bangladesh, 197 in Indonesia, 887 in Cambodia, 177 in Senegal, 100 in Mauritania, 252 in Ghana, seven in Guinea, 11 in Liberia, 81 in Kenya, 231 in Nepal, 67 in Sierra Leone, 43 in Niger, 16 in Burkina Faso, 40 in Uganda, two in Malawi, 30 in Albania, 22 in Benin, nine in Thailand, 149 wells in Togo, one in the Democratic Republic of Congo, 8 in Zimbabwe, one in Kyrgyzstan, three in Kosovo, 64 in Mali, 49 in Madagascar, and 181 wells in Egypt.

Nassar said that wells were drilled according to population, geographical features of the area, and the required cost, which varies from one region to another and from one country to another.

He indicated that SCI was keen to establish huge solar-powered tanks that would provide drinking water to a large segment of the population. TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).