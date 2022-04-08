ArabFinance: Abu Dhabi-based Al Nowais Group has submitted a proposal to the Egyptian Ministry of Electricity to merge its 500-megawatt solar power projects with the hydrogen projects planned to be carried out by the Abu Dhabi Investment Fund (ADIA) in Egypt, informed sources told Al Borsa News.

A committee has been formed to study the proposal and inform the Cabinet of the study's results within at least a month, the sources said.

As per the proposal, the ADIA will be a partner in the hydrogen projects to be implemented for ammonia production, the sources added.

Once the proposal is approved, the merged projects will have a capacity of 100 megawatts, instead of 500 megawatts, with the possibility to be executed in two phases with a total capacity of 200 megawatts, they pointed out.

The Emirati group had previously postponed the execution of the project due to the Covid-19 pandemic and higher costs of components and shipments.

