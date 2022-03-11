Sheikh Ahmed after launching the solar carport at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai

Community sports, world-class tournaments, and international teams hosted at The Sevens Stadium are now even more planet friendly, with the opening of the region’s first and largest solar carport at a sporting facility.

Owned and managed by the Emirates Group, it was officially launched by Emirates Group Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. The solar carport provides shaded carparking for over 550 vehicles, including four charging slots for electric cars.

It will also generate sufficient clean energy to power all of the Stadium’s operations throughout the year, except in the week of the Emirates Dubai 7s where supplementary power will be required for the city’s biggest sporting and lifestyle event.

Sheikh Ahmed said: "The Emirates Group already utilises solar-powered clean energy in our operations, including buildings at our Engineering Centre and Emirates Flight Catering. This new solar carport at the Sevens Stadium is our latest commitment to reducing our carbon footprint, in line with Dubai’s vision to transform into a carbon neutral economy by 2050.

"The Sevens Stadium has established itself at the heart of community sports in Dubai, and as a best-in-class choice for international events and teams looking for world-class facilities in the region. We’ll continue to develop The Sevens to meet the needs and expectations of the sporting communities, and contribute to Dubai’s vibrant sports scene."

The Sevens Stadium’s other environmental initiatives include modern watering systems that utilise non-potable water, waste reduction which saw 52% of waste generated at the 2021 Emirates Dubai 7s diverted from landfill through recycling, and the use of biodiesel to power events.

At the 2021 Emirates Dubai Sevens, nearly 30,000 litres of biodiesel was used to power activity and amenities including the World Rugby Broadcast, registration and referee tents, changing rooms, the HSBC lounges and ATMs in the village, and the lights and x-ray machines at the main entrance.

The Sevens Stadium’s new solar carport utilises 4,500 solar panels over an area of 10,550 sqm, to generate 3.6 GwH of clean energy in its first year.

It provides shaded parking for 555 cars, including four charging points for electric cars, it reduces The Sevens Stadium’s carbon (CO2) emissions by 1,496 metric tonnes annually generates sufficient electricity to power floodlighting for its eight grass fields, six ovals (grass and sand), and four multi-purpose courts, 1,042 lamps on all fields, pitches and courts, 256 street lamps, 57 water and irrigation pumps across the facility, 2 units of 300 tonne chillers, the Grandstand building, players clubhouse, and staff accommodation.

The Sevens Stadium hosts an active calendar of community sports which sees over 10,000 people per week during the winter months alone enjoying cricket, football, rugby, netball, and other sports at its various courts, fields and pitches. During the Covid-19 pandemic as sport struggled around the world, The Sevens Stadium safely and successfully hosted international teams and events such as Olympic preparation training and matches, two editions of the Emirates Dubai 7s tournaments in 2021, and most recently, the Rugby World Cup Qualification Tournament. When the UAE recently hosted the IPL and T20 Cricket World Cup, The Sevens Stadium also played host to a number of the leading cricket teams and countries.-- TradeArabia News Service

