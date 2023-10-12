Arab Finance: Schneider Electric has signed a contract with the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) to maintain the power and automatic control system of the latter’s tunnels, an emailed press release revealed.

The contract also covers anticipatory maintenance, in addition to providing anticipatory diagnostic technologies as well as maintaining low and medium-voltage transformers and SCADA systems for data collection and control.

Under the contract, the SCA will benefit from Schneider’s smart and innovative solutions in managing the long-lived infrastructures that are more vulnerable to malfunction.

