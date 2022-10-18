Saudi Arabia’s Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWC) has awarded a construction contract for a 110 megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant project to Alfanar, Arab News reported.

The project, which will be a part of a floating solar farm, includes a 380 kV substation and 172 kilometres of overhead transmission lines.

The solar plant will reduce fuel consumption by the equivalent of 410,000 barrels of crude oil per year.

The project aims to provide electricity to the Jubail desalination plant, which has a production capacity of 1 million cubic metres (m3) per day, at a lower consumption rate of 2.16 kWh per m3, the newspaper said.

Speaking at an event in Italy recently, SWCC Governor Abdullah Al-Abdulkarim had announced that the Corporation had achieved an energy consumption of less than 2.27 kilowatts per m3 of desalinated water, and is targeting a new record.

In September, SWCC reported that it had 32 projects under construction, with plans to launch 30 new projects.

