Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC) is expected to award the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for its water network project in Al Kharj Governorate (Phase 1) by the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a source.

“The tender for the EPC contract was floated on 24 July 2023 with the bid submission deadline scheduled on 14 August 2023. The EPC contract award is expected by mid of October 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The project’s scope of work involves the construction of potable water pipeline network and associated works.

The overall project completion and commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter 2025, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $70 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

