Saudi-listed Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company has bagged an operations and maintenance (O&M) contract worth 64.2 million Saudi riyals ($17.11 million) from the state-owned National Water Company (NWC).

The company will operate and maintain water projects in villages and cities in the Jazan region for 36 months, it said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

Last month, Alkhorayef Water-led consortium signed a build, operate and transfer (BOT) agreement with the state-run Saudi Water Partnership Company for the Rayis–Rabigh independent water transmission pipeline project.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

