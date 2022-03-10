Saudi Arabia intends to issue tenders for renewable energy projects to produce 15,000 megawatts of electricity in 2022 and 2023, the Gulf Kingdom’s Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman has said.

Quoted by Al-Madina and other Saudi newspapers, Salman said the projects are part of a strategy to expand the use of renewable sources in the country’s energy mix.

He noted that the strategy is within the Kingdom’s ‘Vision 2030’ economic diversification scheme and is also designed to reduce the use of crude oil in power generation in the world’s largest oil exporter.

“We have plans to issue tenders for new renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of around 15,000 MW during 2022-2023 within our strategy to increase reliance on renewable and cut crude oil consumption in power generation,” he said.

“This will allow us to shift from the use of liquid fuels in electricity production to cleaner sources, mainly natural gas and renewable energy.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)