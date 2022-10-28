Qassim Municipality has signed an agreement to lease land plots to Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) to build a renewable project, state-owned Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported in an Arabic statement.

The provider will build renewable energy projects on a total area of over 23 million square metres in Al Badayea governate.

The renewables project includes generation, transmission and steam plants, as well as landfills.

Power will be generated by renewable sources such as solar (photovoltaic/concentrated), wind and waste energy, the report said.

