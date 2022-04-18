ABU DHABI, 18th April, 2022 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) confirmed that Nawah Energy Company (Nawah) had started the regular nuclear refuelling phase and maintenance of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Power plant.

During this phase, new nuclear fuel assemblies will be added, and several maintenances and testing activities will be carried out for equipment used for power production, safety-related systems and others.

FANR is currently conducting its regulatory oversight activities, including review and inspection programmes at Barakah Nuclear Power Plant Unit 1 refuelling and maintenance phase to ensure all activities associated are as required by FANR regulations. Following the completion of the refuelling phase, Unit 1 will return to power operations after obtaining the approval from FANR.