Saudi Arabia’s Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) is expected to award the main contract for a power supply system for three pumping stations on the Shuqaiq-Abha Water Transmission System (WTS) by the second quarter of 2022.

“The main contract bids have been submitted and are currently under evaluation with the contract award is expected in the second quarter of 2022,” a source close to the project told Zawya Projects.

The tender was issued on 4 July 2021 with a bid submission date of 16 December 2021, he said.

The scope of work involves installing a power supply system for the PS2, PS3 and PS4 pumping stations of Shuqaiq-Abha WTS Phases 3 and 4.

The project, with an estimated value of $70 million, is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2024, the source said.

The Shuqaiq-Abha WTS is part of the 650,000 cubic metres per day Shuqaiq Phase 3 WTS, which caters to the populations of Majardah, Abha and Samta areas.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)