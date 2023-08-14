MUSCAT: Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC) — a part of Nama Group — is on the verge of completing the construction of 400kV overhead lines between Barik and Suwayhat grid stations, with progress reaching an impressive 99%. The company has announced its plans to finalise the remaining tasks and energise the Suwayhat grid station by the end of this month. This development is poised to significantly enhance the electricity transmission infrastructure in the region and support Oman's growing energy demands.

The construction of the 400kV overhead lines is a vital project undertaken by OETC to strengthen the power transmission network and improve grid reliability in Oman. The project aims to facilitate the seamless transfer of electricity across vast distances, ensuring a stable and efficient power supply to meet the needs of consumers and businesses alike. The completion of this venture will mark a significant milestone in the country's efforts to modernize its electrical infrastructure.

Last month, OETC announced that the Barik grid station project, built with an investment of around RO 45 million, has been successfully connected to the mammoth Rabt project, which aims to link the Main Interconnection System (MIS) of north Oman, with the isolated Dhofar System in the south.

The Barik to Suwayhat 400kV overhead line project has progressed steadily since its commencement. The construction team has demonstrated exceptional dedication and efficiency in overcoming various challenges, including adverse weather conditions and complex terrain. OETC’s meticulous planning and execution have enabled the project to stay on track and remain within the stipulated timelines, ensuring minimal disruption to the power supply during the construction phase.

Upon completion, the new 400kV overhead lines will have a substantial impact on the electricity transmission capacity between Barik and Suwayhat grid stations. The enhanced infrastructure will enable the efficient transfer of electricity over long distances, reducing transmission losses and ensuring a reliable supply of power to the region. The upgraded grid station at Suwayhat will play a crucial role in receiving, distributing, and monitoring the transmitted electricity, further bolstering the overall grid stability.

