Norway-based EIRA Water has announced that work is in full swing on its state-of-the-art factory in Ras Al Khaimah, which is set to be operational during the first half of 2024.

More than just a production facility, the plant represents the unwavering commitment of EIRA Water to sustainability.

Drawing inspiration from Norway's green landscape, EIRA Water said the entire facility will be powered 100% by hydroelectricity, a zero-emissions source of energy.

Such a significant shift towards sustainable energy consumption underscores the company’s dedication to preserving the water source and retaining its uniquely pristine qualities, it stated.

"At EIRA Water, sustainability is not an afterthought—it's at the heart of their operations. We believe that by integrating these green initiatives into the business model, we not only fulfil our responsibility towards the environment but also pave the way for other businesses to follow suit," said a company spokesman.

Norway, he stated, serves as a beacon of sustainability, and the company takes immense pride in being part of this eco-conscious community.

The nation’s approach to recycling is exemplary, with virtually everything being recycled and repurposed.

The predominantly clean energy landscape, with a strong emphasis on hydroelectric and wind power, sets a global standard. Furthermore, waste management in Norway is methodical and efficient, ensuring minimal environmental impact, he explained.

With the global conversations turning towards preserving the environment, EIRA Water is now coming out with a series of initiatives that place them at the forefront of sustainable innovation in the water industry.

The Norwegian group pointed out that waste reduction was an immediate concern in manufacturing.

EIRA Water has risen to the challenge by ensuring all glass scrap produced at their factory is recycled. "By closing the loop, the company is not only reducing waste but also conserving resources and minimising the environmental footprint," he stated.

This step reaffirms their commitment to a circular economy, where materials are reused and recycled, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

