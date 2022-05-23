The Federal Government (FG) has disclosed plans to deliver two units of 330 kV power transmission substations in Katsina and Kano states along with the transmission lines to raise the power supply in the states.

The Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Sule Abdulaziz, made the disclosure while inspecting the 330/132/33kV Katsina Substation project and the Rimi Zakara Substation in Kano.

Speaking at the Katsina Substation, Abdulaziz said the transformers and structures were already in place adding that on completion, the substation will improve the transmission of bulk power supply to Daura, Dutsinma, Kankara and Malumfashi Substations in the state.

“We are willing, and we want to ensure that we finish this substation within one year. We will also invite Mr President to commission the substation,” said Abdulaziz.

He stressed that the transmission line that will bring bulk supply to the substation is from Kano and was earlier affected by Right of Way issues.

“TCN and the government are collaborating on this, processes have been completed and the contractor will soon be back to the site to finish his work and we will be able to commission this substation,” he added.

He noted that the substation facility has two units of 150MVA power transformers and two units of 60MVA power transformers.

On his part, the Special Assistant to the Katsina State Governor on Power and Energy Mansur Ahmed Musa commended the Katsina Mega Substation project.

In his words “We have waited for it for a long time and we cannot wait for it to be delivered. We believe that this project will be delivered timely as the contractor and the Managing Director of TCN promised.”

At the 132/33kV Kankia Substation where the materials for the 330kV Kano to Katsina Transmission Line are stored, the MD of TCN, Engr. Abdulaziz, said: “We are using part of the station as storage facility for the materials the contractor is using for the construction of the 330kV transmission line from Kano to Katsina.”

Abdulaziz also said the line was awarded around 2010, but the Right of Way issue in Kano affected the project execution.

According to him, “We have discussed with the Kano government, they have assisted us with paying for the land while TCN has concluded processes for the structures. So the contractor is now free to continue the construction of towers and eventually the lines.

“We want to make sure that within the one year remaining for this administration, we will be able to complete that transmission line so that Mr President will commission the project.”

