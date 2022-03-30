Moody’s Investors Service has affirmed the Baa2 long-term issuer ratings for Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) following the utility giant’s announcement to list on the local bourse.

The decision reflects Moody’s view that DEWA’s business and financial profile remain consistent with a Baa2 rating level despite the weakening of the company’s financial profile following the introduction of increased leverage and higher dividend payment policy, the rating agency said Tuesday.

“Moody’s expects DEWA’s financial profile to weaken, albeit from a strong base, following the IPO under DEWA’s new dividend policy,” the ratings agency added.

DEWA announced this month its intention to float 6.5 percent of its shares on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). The company has made a commitment to pay dividends of at least 6.2 billion dirhams annually for the next five years, more than three times the average amount paid during the past five years.

Listing

According to Moody’s, the listing will improve DEWA’s disclosures and oversight and could lead to a more stable financial policy over time if the company adopts clear financial targets.

“As a listed company, DEWA will also have readier access to the equity capital markets, should it require additional funding,” Moody’s said.

“DEWA will continue to benefit from its monopoly position on the transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and water to the emirate of Dubai, from its dominant positions in electricity generation, water desalination and district cooling in Dubai, as well as from supportive tariffs and policies.”

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

