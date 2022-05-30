SHARJAH: The Central Region Department of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) completed the installation and operation of 1,500 lampposts in 10 road and street construction projects during the first quarter of this year. These included the installation of 50 light boxes and 3,000 energy-efficient lighting units as well as the extension of 68 km of cables at a cost of more than AED26.133 million.

Engineer Khalifa Muhammad Al Tunaiji, Director of the Central Region Department of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, said that street and road lighting projects are being carried out in line with the directives of the H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and in line with the latest state-of-the-art-technology and best international practices.

He further explained that that the projects included the installation of poles of different lengths, ranging from 6 -14 meters