AMMAN — Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Nasser Shraideh on Tuesday met with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ambassadors to Jordan as part of the ministry’s efforts to attract grants to implement the National Water Carrier Project.

Shraideh, in the presence of Water Minister Mohammed Najjar, praised the “historical, deep-rooted” relations between the Kingdom and the GCC countries, which are based on cooperation over all issues of mutual concern and the GCC countries’ “brotherly” stances towards Jordan, according to a ministry statement.

The minister reviewed the project’s top components, noting that the National Water Carrier Project is a top and strategic priority on the government’s agenda as it addresses the nation’s water security, especially given the economic challenges Jordan faces, mainly the repercussions of the pandemic and hosting more than 1.3 million Syrians over the past decade.

He also pointed that the venture is the largest on the government’s priority programme for 2021-2023, with the aim to secure some 300 million cubic metres of drinking water annually to meet the basic needs of the capital and the targeted governorates.

Najjar acquainted the attendees with the Kingdom’s water sector challenges and the procedures the government is implementing to address them, especially regarding addressing water losses and ensuring efficient water use under a comprehensive framework to improve Jordan’s water sector.

Shraideh briefed the diplomats on the preparations taken for the project’s implementation, referring to the government’s contribution to support schemes that aim to realise the project’s goals to cover the water deficit and provide water for affordable and reasonable prices for both citizens and economic sectors.

He added that several countries have expressed interest in offering grants to support the project’s implementation, noting that the US helped prepare studies and the initial designs of the project, as well as studies on the environmental and social impacts of the scheme that were supported by the European Investment Bank.

The minister called on the GCC countries to support this strategic and vital project, noting that preparations are under way to hold a conference to announce donors’ pledges to the projects by the end of this March, inviting GCC countries to participate in the conference and offer support to the venture.

The GCC ambassadors said that their respective countries consider the Kingdom as a strategic development partner in various fields, commending Jordan’s model and expressing their great interest in supporting efforts to achieve water security in the Kingdom.