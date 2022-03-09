Jordan is planning to spend 600 million Jordanian dinars ($840 million) on new projects to generate electricity from water dams, the Arab country’s Energy Minister was reported on Wednesday as saying.

Saleh Al-Kharabsheh said the Ministry also has plans for other renewable energy projects which will be offered to the private sector.

“The Ministry intends to execute a project to generate hydroelectric power from water dams in the Kingdom at a cost of around 600 million dinars,” Kharabsheh told a banking seminar in Amman on Tuesday.

In his comments, published by Jordan’s daily Addustour, he said Jordan is targeting a steady rise in renewable energy use and also has plans to link its power grids with nearby Syria, Iraq, the Palestinian territories and Iraq.

The Minister said Jordan is discussing a possible agreement” with the World Bank to fund those power connection projects.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)