Italy-based Industrie De Nora has won a contract from state-owned Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) for the second phase of the Al Jubail desalination plant upgrade in Saudi Arabia.

The development will see the plant producing up to one million cubic meters of seawater per day, the company said in a statement.

De Nora will provide three proprietary technologies including a system for biofouling control of seawater intake through electrochlorination, underdrain filters solution for the pretreatment before reverse osmosis, and underwater chlorine dioxide generators for the final disinfection of potable water.

The agreement also includes continued support throughout installation and operation to reduce life cycle costs across the project lifetime, the statement issued last week said.

Construction in Al Jubail desalination plant is underway, with De Nora systems to be delivered later this year.

Once complete in 2024, potable water will be transported over 14 kilometres to existing Eastern Province water transmission system reservoir stations in Marafiq, an industrial city in Jubail.

Earlier, Japan’s Yokogawa Electric Corporation announced that its subsidiary, Yokogawa Saudi Arabia received an order from SWCC to supply control systems and other solutions for Al Jubail desalination plant.

