Power generation in Iraq plummeted by nearly 4,000 megawatts (MW) this month due to a sharp decline in gas supplies from Iran owing to maintenance work at key facilities, according to the Iraqi Electricity Ministry.

In a statement published by Al-Mada and other Iraqi publications on Sunday, the Ministry said the crisis should prompt Iraq to push ahead with projects to boost domestic gas production and build solar power plants.

“As a result of the decrease in Iranian gas supplies, several power stations in Baghdad and other areas have stopped and others have suffered from a decline in power generation…this has led to the loss of nearly 4,000MW in the national electricity network which pumped a record 28,500MW in summer,” the Ministry said.

The statement said the Ministry resorted to supplying some power plants with alternative fuels pending the resumption of Iranian gas supplies.

Iraq, OPEC’s second largest oil producer, has awarded several contracts over the past months to foreign firms for the construction of solar power plants and development of gas resources.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

