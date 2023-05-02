Iraq is planning to sign more agreements with Germany’s Siemens Energy to develop its power network, the country’s Prime Minister has said.

Mohammed Al-Sudani disclosed the plan during talks with a German government delegation in Baghdad on Monday, the official Iraqi news agency said on Tuesday.

“The Prime Minister affirmed that Iraq is determined to expand cooperation with Germany in various fields…he noted that Iraq is preparing to sign the second batch of cooperation agreement with Siemens,” the agency said.

During a visit to Germany in early 2023, Sudani inked accords with Siemens to provide an additional 11 gigawatts (GW) for power production in OPEC’s second largest oil producer.

The agreements cover both conventional and renewable energy and are part of Iraq’s post-war drive to rebuild its damaged infrastructure.

Iraq has awarded several contracts to France’s Total and other foreign firms to build solar power stations as part of plans to slash energy imports from nearby Iran and expand renewables in its energy mix.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)