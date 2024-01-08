Iraq has decided to gradually switch to solar and other renewable energy sources as part of a strategy intended to ease pressure on its hydrocarbon resources, an adviser to Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani has said.

Mudher Saleh told the official Iraqi News Agency on Sunday that OPEC’s second largest oil producer expects a sharp increase in the share of renewable energy sources in its energy mix in the next few years following the award of several solar power projects to foreign companies.

Saleh said Iraq is encouraged by the fact that solar power projects are among the most feasible in the world as it enjoys long sunny hours in the day. He said the government has approved plans to switch to solar power in all its offices and establishments and to encourage the private sector in this field. He added that the Iraqi Central Bank has recently launched an initiative to support citizens seeking to switch to renewable energy in domestic use.

