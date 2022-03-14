India’s Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Monday that its construction business has secured a water distribution project in the UAE.

The engineering conglomerate said in a press statement that the Water & Effluent Treatment (WET) business of L&T Construction has been awarded a project in Dubai for the Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning of water distribution network and large meter connections. The scope includes water distribution networks of 137-kilometre GRE Pipelines, micro tunnelling works, SCADA and associated Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Works.

The value of the contract and timelines weren’t disclosed.

(Writing by N Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

