ArabFinance: International Financial Corporation (IFC) is considering providing an $83 million loan to fund the 500-megawatt Amunet Wind Farm project in the Egyptian city of Ras Ghareb, according to the IFC’s website.

The proposed financing includes a loan for up to $75 million and risk management products in the form of interest rate swaps with a loan equivalent exposure of $8 million.

The project’s total cost is estimated at $709 million and will be 80% financed by debt and 20% by equity.

Amunet Wind Farm will be located 9 kilometers northwest of Ras Ghareb in the Gulf of Suez region.

Construction of the project is expected to start in March 2023. It is likely to be operational in two and half years after the start of construction.