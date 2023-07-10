French companies Assystem and DORIS have signed a collaboration agreement to combine their expertise in the low-carbon hydrogen and offshore power grid sectors.

The agreement, formalised at the Résidence de France in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, brings to the table Assystem's expertise in engineering, digital technology and the management of complex projects in the field of electricity with DORIS' in-depth experience in process engineering and knowledge of offshore.

The two companies will pool their expertise to provide complete integrated engineering services from the design phases to the implementation of projects, according to a joint press statement.

The agreement was inked in the presence of Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Minister for Energy Transition, and Ludovic Pouille, Ambassador of France to Saudi Arabia.

The statement quoted Thomas Branche, Executive Vice-President – France, Nuclear & Energy New Build, Assystem as saying that the two companies would jointly provide solutions in the fields of low-carbon hydrogen and offshore electricity networks, thus contributing to the acceleration of the energy transition and the fight against climate change.

Christophe Sarri, CCO of DORIS added that both companies will bring advanced technical expertise, strong project management and state-of-the-art digital solutions to address the development and challenges of low-carbon hydrogen and offshore power grids.

Ambassador Pouille said the collaboration will make it possible to better seize the opportunities offered in the Kingdom in the field of low-carbon hydrogen.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)