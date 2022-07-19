Dubai-based district cooling utility giant Empower is developing the world’s largest urban district cooling project in Business Bay area, the government of Dubai’s media office said.

The district cooling project involves six cooling plants, 10 thermal energy storage tanks, and 450,000 refrigeration tonnes (RT) capacity covering 300 towers and 300,000 beneficiaries, media office said in a tweet.

The project would be completed by the end of 2022.

In June 2022, Empower had commenced full operations of its fourth district cooling plant in Business Bay with 50,000 RT, bringing the total capacity of the company’s Business Bay district cooling project to more than 185,000 RT.

