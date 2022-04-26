DUBAI - Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) has announced the commencement of providing the tower B of the landmark project, Aykon City, with its district cooling services for a total cooling capacity of 2,465 Refrigeration Tonnes (RT) from company's Business Bay plant.

Empower also announced that the service to tower C with a capacity of 2,048 RT will commence by the end of next month, said a company statement on Tuesday.

One of the mega projects under development on Sheikh Zayed Road, the Aykon City is located close to Dubai's vibrant and vital facilities, most notably the Downtown, City Walk, Dubai International Financial Centre, and other prominent tourist, residential and leisure destinations.

Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, explained that modern district cooling systems not only contribute to advancing environmental sustainability, but also play a pivotal role in enabling companies to maintain their space cooling systems, where operations, production, distribution and maintenance are carried out remotely in a highly controlled technical environment that ensures continuous improvement of the service levels, and security and safety procedures.

Bin Shafar stressed Empower's constant keenness to cooperate with strategic partners to make huge and innovative projects in Dubai a success. He praised the tireless efforts made by developers of various residential, urban and other projects to ensure social, economic and environmental sustainability, affirming the importance of district cooling systems as a mainstay for prolonging the life cycle of buildings.