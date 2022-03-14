Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, reported an increase in the number of buildings using its district cooling service to 1,413 buildings by the end of 2021, with a growth of 13% compared to 2020.

Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: "We meet and keep steps with the growing demand from various sectors for our services, thanks to company’s highest level of readiness and professionalism in production, operation and distribution through its advanced plants and vast transmission network. Empower also continues to update the infrastructure to increase its resilience and ability to cater to the huge number of projects that are constantly launched."

He revealed that Empower’s portfolio is diversified and included major sectors in Dubai. The residential sector topped the list of its clients with 64% share, followed by the commercial sector with 15% and the hospitality sector with 14% (more than 17% of the hotels in Dubai are served by Empower’s environmentally friendly district cooling services). The health sector represented 3%, while the remaining 4% is distributed among retail, education, entertainment sectors and others.

Bin Shafar also pointed out that the continuous growth in its projects portfolio, the diversity of buildings, and its expertise in the field enable the company to help developers and real estate owners to determine the required cooling load for their projects that contributes to calculating the necessary cost, gaining confidence and building a strong future relationship between them.

During 2021, Empower connected to some of Dubai's most iconic projects with district cooling services, most notably Marsa Al Arab, One Za’abeel, The Residences Dorchester Collection, Uptown and Wasl1 and many other buildings, bringing the company's share of the district cooling market in Dubai to 79.5%, he said. -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).