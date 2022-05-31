DUBAI, 31st May, 2022 (WAM) -- Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) has announced the full swing operation of its fourth district cooling plant in the Business Bay region, Dubai.

The company stated that the total production capacity of the new plant had reached 50,000 refrigeration tons (RT), bringing the total capacity of Empower's Business Bay district cooling project to more than 185,000 RT.

The inception of the fourth plant is part of Empower's strategy to meet the increasing demand for the company's environmentally friendly district cooling services and reflects its keenness to provide high-quality cooling services to the corporate and individual customers in the Business Bay region, which is witnessing a high growth in population density.

The number of companies that are rushing to take their headquarters in this dynamic region is increasing due to its vitality and the entry of new quality projects into the market, including the 'The Residences Dorchester Collection Dubai', the 'Lana Hotel' and other major projects, most notably the 'SLS Dubai Hotel and Apartments', the 'Paramount Hotel Dubai' and many others.

Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said, "The fourth district cooling plant in Business Bay represents company's latest achievement in the development and innovation of the district cooling sector, as it follows leading standards that contribute to reducing energy consumption for cooling operations. It also adopts sustainable methodologies in the use of treated wastewater, and applies a standard distribution technology that ensure high reliable service, which together strengthen our pioneering position in keeping pace with the standards of leadership in energy and environmental design for our plants."

Bin Shafar pointed out that the company, in the new plant, as in the rest of its plants, leverages advanced technologies in its operations, including Thermal Energy Storage (TES) systems, which contributes to reducing load on the state power grid during peak hours. In addition to artificial intelligence applications and weather forecast data analysis, the company also utilises Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) technology in the plant's operations to reduce fresh water consumption and preserve natural resources for future generations.