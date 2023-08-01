Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) has logged a record increase of 7.2% in the consumption volume of its district cooling services (Refrigeration Ton hours-RTh) during the first half of 2023 compared to last year.

Empower, the world's largest district cooling services provider, also announced a record increase of 42% in consumption over the past five years (from 2018 to 2022).

The company attributed its remarkable growth in productivity and consumption to the rising demand from customers, driven by high occupancy rates in existing real estate projects, and a significant increase in the number of large real estate projects added to its portfolio.

Well-diversified customer base

Another important reason for the growth in consumption is the well-diversified customer base that includes residential, commercial, hospitality, retail, entertainment, and other segments, that have adopted environmentally friendly practices and focused on reducing carbon emissions.

Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: “In line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aimed at achieving comprehensive and sustainable development in Dubai, we are committed to meeting the growing demand for district cooling services in Dubai by increasing production capacity in accordance with the highest standards of efficiency and quality.”-- TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).