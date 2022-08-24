Arab Finance: Elsewedy Electric (SWDY) reported a 18.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company for the first half (H1) of 2022, according to the consolidated financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 23rd.

Consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company reached EGP 1.88 billion in H1 2022, compared to EGP 1.59 billion in the year-ago period.

Moreover, the company generated revenues of EGP 38.96 billion in the first six months of 2022, up from EGP 26.01 billion in the same period last year.

At the level of the standalone financial statement, Elsewedy Electric’s standalone net profit after tax surged to EGP 1.16 billion in H1 2022 from EGP 55.97 million in H1 2021.

Elsewedy Electric is a leading integrated energy solutions provider in Africa and the Middle East, with a portfolio covering all traditional and renewable energy areas along with related services.