ArabFinance: OneraSystems is in talks with a number of public and private entities over the implementation of 25 solar power projects, with a capacity of up to 10 megawatts, the company’s President and CEO Wael El-Nashar told Al Borsa News.

The company is planning to reach an agreement regarding these potential projects in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, El-Nashar said, noting that it has reached an advanced stage of talks concerning some projects.

The recently endorsed incentives by the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Resources to promote the spread of solar power projects and expand generated power by 1,000 megawatts will revive the solar power field over the coming period, he highlighted.

It is worth noting that OneraSystems completed the supplying, installing, and operating of a 100-kilowatt solar power plant, with an additional capacity of 55 kilowatts per hour, at the wholesale market of vegetables and fruits in Amreya, affiliated to the Egyptian Chamber of Commerce in Alexandria.