DUBAI -- DMCC – the world's flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, and Master Developer of the JLT District – has announced that it will install solar car shades across the majority of the Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) district's cluster car parking areas.

Once the 6.3MW project is complete, JLT will be home to one of the UAE's largest district solar car shade installations. The project will significantly reduce power consumption tariffs for the district, generating savings each year for property owners.

The project is funded from the cost savings achieved by the energy generation, and therefore there will be no additional cost to the JLT community.

This 20-year agreement was signed as part of the Dubai Clean Energy and Net Zero Carbon Strategy 2050, which will provide 100 percent of Dubai's total power capacity from clean energy sources. It also forms part of DMCC's extensive sustainability strategy, which will reduce the business district's impact on the environment, with a particular emphasis on water and energy usage.

Work is set to commence in March 2022, with additional DMCC assets and other energy reduction initiatives to join the scheme in the coming period.

Feryal Ahmadi, Chief Operating Officer of DMCC, said, "As seen at COP26, sustainability and decreasing carbon emissions are among the most critical issues people and businesses face today. Sustainability is integrated into every level of DMCC, which is why we are proud to be driving Dubai's decarbonisation efforts.

"Through initiatives such as this, we can deliver an enormously positive impact to the 100,000 people who live, work, and enjoy the JLT district."

