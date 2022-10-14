Dubai-based freezone DMCC, which is the master developer of the city's JLT District, announced on Thursday that it has signed a 20-year agreement with Etihad ESCO, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), to implement solar car ports in JLT Cluster’s car parking areas.

DMCC will install solar panels at OneJLT, the DMCC Tea Centre, the DMCC Coffee Centre and the Jewellery & Gemplex building, it said in a press statement. Additionally, the JLT District car parks will be fitted with higher efficiency lighting and ventilation solutions to reduce energy usage.

DMCC said it will also expand its work with Etihad ESCO through other projects that target a 30 percent increase in energy and water efficiency across the entire JLT community, home to 60,000 people and 21,000 businesses.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by Bhaskar Raj)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)