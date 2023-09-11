Dubai is on track to increase the share of green energy in its total installed power capacity to 24 percent by 2026 after the completion of the fourth and fifth phases of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) said on Monday.

DEWA said in a statement that the total capacity of the solar energy projects commissioned at the solar park has reached 2,427 megawatts (MW) accounting for 16.3 percent of Dubai’s total installed capacity.

“This percentage will reach 24% in 2026 after the completion of the Fourth and Sixth phases,” the statement said, quoting Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Phase 4 has a total capacity of 950MW, while Phase 6 has a total capacity of 1,800MW.

Earlier this year, the DFM-listed utility inaugurated the 900 MW fifth phase of the Solar Park developed at an investment of over 2 billion UAE dirhams.

Recently, DEWA also signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), to build and operate the sixth phase at an investment of AED5.51 billion.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.