DUBAI: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s customers conducted 6.3 million digital transactions in the first half of 2023. These include 1.1 million transactions using the website, 1.3 million using DEWA’s smart app, and the various digital channels DEWA provides with its partners from the public and private sectors.

This ensures real-time, safe, and seamless value-added services to all stakeholders anytime, anywhere, saving their time and effort and enhancing their happiness. DEWA’s smart adoption rate for its services reached 99% by the end of June 2023.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, “We adopt innovation and the latest disruptive technologies to keep pace with the digital age and Dubai’s distinguished digital journey, following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. This aligns with the UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025, Dubai’s Digital Strategy, and the Services 360 policy by the Government of Dubai to provide seamless, proactive, integrated, and specialised services that meet customer expectations.

DEWA has completed the digital integration of more than 70 projects with government and private organisations. Through this step, DEWA makes it easier to get a wide range of services, including bill payment, information updates, activation of electricity/water (Move-in), housing fees adjustment, refunds, updating trade license and others.